Larry Thomas Brower, 78, of Buena Vista died June 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to George Thomas and Helen Lavon Brower.
He spent his life working in the civil construction industry, working on larger infrastructures that exist to this day.
He was known as a huge Raiders fan.
Friends and family said he was well respected by all, and he will be sorely missed.
They said he was a loving husband and father and was known as the “Greatest Man Alive” to his family.
Mr. Brower was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris Dueling and Linda Carter; and his son, Larry Thomas Brower Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Pamela Janon Brower; children, James (Teddy) Brower, Kelly (Eric) Kaiser, Stacey (Bradley) Gordanier and George (Stephanie) Brower; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Enhabit Hospice in Salida.
A private family service will be held to celebrate his life.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
