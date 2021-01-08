Salida Community Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 140 W. Third St. by Vitalant Blood Donation.
Donors are encouraged to schedule appointments when possible to help with social distancing, however walk-ins are welcome, space permitting.
All donors are required to wear a face mask throughout the entire donation process.
To complete the health history questionairre prior to donation visit https://www.vitalant.org/health.
Vitalant is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies to find future convalescent plasma donors.
To schedule an appointment call 800-365-0006, ext. 2, or sign up online at vitalant.org and enter code #0328.
