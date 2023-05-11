Classic Corvair cars will be on display from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at the Faricy Boys parking lot, 931 E. U.S. 50.
The Pikes Peak Corvair Club, Rocky Mountain Corsa Club and the Corvairs of New Mexico clubs will all be on hand.
A variety of Corvair models will be displayed, including station wagons, a rampside truck and “SeeMore,” a special cut-away display model.
Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite cars, and games will be available for kids.
