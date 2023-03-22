Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning becoming windy in the afternoon with the rain and snow changing to all rain showers. High 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.