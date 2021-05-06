The Salida Community Blood Drive will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the Masonic Lodge, 140 W. Third St.
For more information or to schedule and appointment contact: Vitaliant Appointment Center at 800-365-006, extension 2. Or register online at https://vitalant.org/ and enter site code #0328.
Walk-ins are welcome and will be worked in around scheduled appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.