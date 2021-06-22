Crazy River Dogs return to FIBArk

Crazy River Dogs returned to FIBArk Sunday as a field of 10 water-loving dogs competed for the title.
Competition was ruff as owners threw their dog’s toy or stick into the calmer portion of Salida Whitewater Park and had the dogs retrieve their target and swim back to them.
After three heats narrowing down to seven finalists, the outcome was close. With a time of 17 seconds, the winner of the event was Clifford the mixed breed dog.
Tallulah “Super Mutt” came in second with a time of 18 seconds, and Dalvik the golden retriever turned in a time of 19 seconds.
Doggie treats from Colorado Barkery were given to the pooches and owners received a gift bag.
Finishers
name breed time
Clifford mixed 17 seconds
Tallulah mutt 18 seconds
Dalvik golden retriever 19 seconds
Henry shepherd 20 seconds
Coca Labrador 21 seconds
PeeKay pointer mix 26 seconds
Walter wire-haired pointing griffon 27 seconds
