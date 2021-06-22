Crazy River Dogs return to FIBArk

Tallulah “Super Mutt” retrieves a stick from the Arkansas River in the Crazy River Dog contest Sunday. Tallulah placed second in the fetching and swimming dog competition.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Crazy River Dogs returned to  FIBArk Sunday as a field of 10 water-loving dogs competed for the title.

Competition was ruff as owners threw their dog’s toy or stick into the calmer portion of Salida Whitewater Park and had the dogs retrieve their target and swim back to them.

After three heats narrowing down to seven finalists, the outcome was close. With a time of 17 seconds, the winner of the event was Clifford the mixed breed dog.

Tallulah “Super Mutt” came in second with a time of 18 seconds, and Dalvik the golden retriever turned in a time of 19 seconds.

Doggie treats from Colorado Barkery were given to the pooches and owners received a gift bag.

Finishers

name                     breed                                          time 

Clifford                  mixed                                          17 seconds

Tallulah                 mutt                                            18 seconds

Dalvik                    golden retriever                         19 seconds

Henry                    shepherd                                     20 seconds

Coca                      Labrador                                      21 seconds

PeeKay                  pointer mix                                  26 seconds

Walter                   wire-haired pointing griffon       27 seconds

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.