Salida City Council will vote on an ordinance to increase the application tax and occupational lodging tax on short-term rental units, based on the 2A and 2B ballot issues, during its meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Voters approved 2A, which raises the application tax to $1,000 per year on short-term rental units, by a vote of 1,843 to 1,512. 2B, which raises the occupational lodging tax for short-term rentals to $15 per night per bedroom, was approved 1,702 to 1,647.
In unfinished business, the council will hear final readings and conduct public hearings on three ordinances.
The first ordinance would approve the 505 Oak St. major impact review for a planned development overlay and major subdivision, putting 44 units on 2.09 acres.
The second ordinance would approve the Stringer annexation at 1730 Holman Ave.
The last public hearing concerns zoning the Stringer annexation as a commercial C-1 zone. There are also two resolutions, one regarding finding of facts on the Stringer annexation and another approving the annexation agreement.
In new business, council will vote on approving Chaffee County Community Foundation’s recommendations for 2023 Salida Community Grants.
Other items in new business include a resolution finding the Lundberg-Castro annexation petition to be in compliance with state statutes. Council will set a date for a public hearing on the petition.
Council will also hear first reading and set a public hearing for an ordinance to approve changes to the development plan for the Salida Crossings planned development at 1520 E. U.S. 50.
The request is to reduce the number of mixed-use units from three to two, reduce the height of the mixed-use buildings, reduce the overall unit count from 122 to 92, which will be 72 condominiums and 20 townhomes, a reconfiguration to the site layout, and subdividing the property into 22 lots.
Council will also vote on the consent agenda, which includes:
• Approve agenda.
• Approve Nov. 15 minutes.
• On-call planning and design services contract for Parks and Recreation.
• Award contract for planning and design services for the South Arkansas River Sub-Area master plan.
• Approve final settlement for the 2022 Sewer Reconstruction Project.
• Approve A Church special event permits.
• Approve a multi-vendor permit for the Winter Art Market.
• Approve a hangar ground lease agreement for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• Approve opinion research services from Magellan Strategies.
