The Lady Spartans volleyball team put up a hard fight against Manitou Springs, but were just unable to overcome the 13-3 Lady Mustangs, who currently sit in second place in the 3A Tri-Peaks league at 6-1.
They lost in three sets 16-25, 24-26, 19-25.
The loss puts Salida at 4-9 overall so far this season, and 1-4 in league play.
“This was a tough team, though my girls played really well tonight,” coach Haley Huffman said. “We’ve been working on being more strategic and putting the ball into gaps.”
Huffman said the team put up 23 kills, lead by senior Hannah Martinez with 6, and 5 aces.
“We’ve been trying a new line-up, and that worked out well tonight,” Huffman said. “It has helped spread the pressure out, rotating two different setters instead of just one. We had some good blocks and touches and have been working on our rallies. We are still making some small mistakes, but we know what they are and are working on them.”
Huffman said Martinez had a great game, along with freshman CeCe Lengerich.
The Lady Spartans return to the net tonight, facing off against the Florence Lady Huskies (5-12, 0-5) in Florence.
