Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze lifted all fire restrictions within the county’s unincorporated lands today, according to a press release.
Spezze cited recent heavy rain throughout the county as part of the decision. Spezze also said he conferred with the chiefs from the South Arkansas Fire Protection District and Chaffee County Fire Protection District before making the decision.
Fire restrictions, however, remain on Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service lands in the area. Spezze said he had conversations with USFS representatives and note they’re also working to remove their restrictions.
Spezze reminded residents and visitors that although conditions have improved drastically because of the recent rain, they’re still asked to be cautious with open fires and fully extinguish all fires that are to be unattended.
