The Board of Education of Salida School District R-32-J announced Tuesday six school board seats will be up for election in the November election.
The district is made up of five director districts and two “at large” seats.
The seats available in November election include:
District 1 (2 year term) Carrie Mattix- incumbent
District 2 (2 year term) Jodi Breckenridge Petit- incumbent
District 3 (4 year term) Cheri Post- incumbent
District 4 (4 year term) Joe Smith- incumbent
District 5 (4 year term) Greg Reed- incumbent
At large (4 year term) Jeannie Peters- incumbent
Joel McBride, current board president, is not up for re-election but will be term limited when his term is up in November 2023.
The Salida School Board will host an open house and informational work session at 5 p.m. May 13, in the board room on the second floor of the Kesner building, 349 E. Ninth St. for those interested in the 2021 School Board Election.
Colorado Association of School Boards offers great resources to anyone considering a school board office- https://casb.memberclicks.net/built-to-serve.
A candidate for the school board must be a resident of the school district and a registered voter for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election.
For specific director districts in the plan of representation, the person must be a resident of the director district in which he or she is a candidate.
No person who has been convicted of a sexual offense against a child is eligible to serve on the school board. Because school director elections are nonpartisan, candidates may not campaign as members of a political party.
A person who desires to be a candidate for school director must file a nomination petition signed by 50 eligible electors.
The nomination petition must be filed with the designated election official of the school district no later than 67 days before the election.
The candidate would be wise to obtain extra signatures in case some of the signatures are invalidated.
Petitions and required affidavits will be available at the School District Office beginning Aug. 4.
Director District maps are posted on the school board webpage: http://salida.ss13.sharpschool.com/about_the_district/board_of_education.
