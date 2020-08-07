by D.J. DeJong
This weekend’s modified FIBArk races are scheduled today through Sunday.
Spectators are encouraged to watch the live stream of events.
A link is available at fibark.com to view events.
FIBArk schedule:
Today
2-5 p.m. – Pine Creek Race
Saturday
9 a.m.-noon – Slalom Race
Sunday
8 a.m.-2 p.m. – Downriver Races
