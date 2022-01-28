Registration is open for the 17th annual Run Through Time trail marathon, half-marathon and 2-mile fun run, scheduled for March 12 on the Arkansas Hills Trails System and surrounding roads in Salida.
Both the marathon and half-marathon fields are approximately 60 percent full, and registration prices will increase after Jan. 31, a press release stated.
Prices through Jan. 31 are $75 for the marathon, $55 for the half-marathon and $10 for the fun run.
To register for any of the events, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/RunThroughTime.
A portion of the proceeds is donated annually to Salida Mountain Trails and Chaffee County Search and Rescue South.
Volunteers are also needed. For more information visit chaffeerunning.org or email Kristy Falcon at rttsalida@gmail.com.
