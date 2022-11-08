Local veterans organizations and the Daughters of the American Revolution will lead a parade and ceremony for Veterans Day starting at 11 a.m. Friday in Salida.
The parade, which will consist of a flag honor guard flanked by riflemen along with walking veterans, will begin at Fourth and F streets and travel down F Street to Riverside Park.
At 11:30 a.m. a brief ceremony with prayer in the park will be followed by a three-round rifle volley and taps.
DAR members will launch a wreath off the F Street bridge to commemorate the freedoms and services of all U.S. veterans, a press release stated.
The wreath has been donated by Flowers by Tani, 142 W. U.S. 50, and is made of all-natural material to degrade as it follows the Arkansas River.
The Salida Recreation Department assisted the veterans groups in getting the proper permits for the event. Mayor Dan Shore will join the parade and read a proclamation at the next city council meeting to honor veterans.
