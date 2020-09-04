Salida photographer, David Eckstein, is showing his work at the Salida Regional Library through October 31.
Moving from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, David and Lesly Eckstein made their home in Salida in April of 2015 after the birth of their grandchild to their son and daughter-in-law, Lenny and Amy Eckstein of Buena Vista.
“I’ve been shooting photographs for more than 50 years,” Eckstein said. “Carrying and using cameras seems to run in my family. I started with film, graduated to digital and early on fell upon the realization that one could actually get paid for something one loves to do.”
He garnered most of his formal education in New England and has done graduate work in sculpture, drawing and painting but his first love is nature photography.
His family and his cameras have traveled with him to Mexico, Central America, Spain, the Canary Islands, the UK, France, Italy and most of the USA, including Hawaii.
“Along the way, I joined some photography and art groups, entered some competitions, shows and galleries and even managed to sell and give away some of my works,” he said. “My major goals are to get the viewer to see and appreciate what I have seen and to continue shooting every day of my life.”
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday with limited access due to COVID distancing requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.