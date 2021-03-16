Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots and an apple.
Thursday: Hot turkey sandwich, whipped potatoes, asparagus amandine, pineapple mandarin compote and a banana.
Friday: Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, creamy coleslaw, green beans with mushrooms, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Chef’s choice
Wednesday: Chef’s choice
Thursday: Chef’s choice
Monday: Spring break
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chef’s choice
Wednesday: Chef’s choice
Thursday: Chef’s choice
Monday: Spring break
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chef’s choice
Wednesday: Chef’s choice
Thursday: Chef’s choice
Monday: Spring break
