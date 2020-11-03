Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Oriental pepper chicken, brown rice, steamed broccoli spears, an apple, fortune cookie and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Chili relleno bake, corn and zucchini Mexicana, whole wheat tortilla, salsa, tossed salad with lemon wedge and plums.
Friday: Chicken and noodles, seasoned green beans, baked acorn squash, apricot pineapple compote and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Shepherd’s Pie and a whole wheat roll.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich and seasoned carrots.
Thursday: Nachos and Mexican beans.
Monday: Meatball submarine sandwich and mixed vegetables.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Pizza.
Wednesday: Chicken thighs and potato salad.
Thursday: Hot dogs.
Monday: Cheesy breadsticks with marinara sauce.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas and a breadstick.
Wednesday: Pizza and broccoli.
Thursday: Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich and french fries.
Monday: Chili and cinnamon rolls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.