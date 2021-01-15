Salida Council for the Arts is currently planning the 2021 schedule and is seeking support.
The council offers several donation levels and can be made as a recurring annual donation or a one time donation.
Business contributors can show their partnership with the Council for the Arts and at the same time get their logo on the website.
The council supports artists through art exhibits, such as Valley Visions and the Holiday Art Show; community grants; high school arts scholarships; and the Boddy Passion to Learn Art Classes.
Learn more about donating to the Council for the Arts at https://www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/donate.
Salida Council for the Arts is also looking for volunteer support. To find out about volunteer opportunities log on to https://www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/volunteer.
Salida Council for the Arts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The Council is an all-volunteer board dedicated to serving the arts community.
