Due to a quickly developing COVID-19 situation, Salida School District has implemented a masking requirement for all staff and students on all campuses through Oct. 28.
A letter sent to families stated that over the past few days there has been a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases which has developed over multiple campuses.
The masking requirement has been added as an additional level of protection while the cases are being traced. The district hopes to have a better understanding of exposures by Oct. 28.
Superintendent David Blackburn told families, “At this time we are evaluating the need for remote learning dependent on staff capacity to cover programs because of a shortage of substitutes and staff childcare connections. If remote learning becomes necessary, a separate communication will be sent.”
The district will contact parents or guardians if a child has been potentially exposed and asks that symptomatic children be kept home until a plan can be made with the school nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.