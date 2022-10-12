The Spartan soccer team came to a hard-fought draw against the James Irwin Jaguars at home Tuesday, the teams tying at 3-3.
“We came into the game knowing that a tie or a win would be a great result,” coach Aaron Dobson said.
James Irwin’s team has made 51 goals as a team this season, the national team average being 34.
The Jaguars dominated the first 15 minutes of the game in terms of ball possession, but the Spartan defense kept their goal safe.
After 25 minutes or so, the Spartan’s drive picked up and sophomore Felix Heeter stepped through a tackle and passed a ball to junior Sean Tseng who calmly put it in the net, the first goal going to Salida, 1-0.
With around three minutes left in the first half, Salida gave up a corner kick, and while trying to clear it, put the ball into their own net.
Shortly after, however, the Jaguars returned the favor when Spartan junior Abel Gregor put pressure on one of their players for a throw-in, who turned to play their keeper.
The Jaguar keeper misread the play and the Jaguars scored in their own goal, the score now 2-1 favoring the Spartans at halftime.
The Spartans scored early in the second half with a pass from Sam Jones to Sean Tseng, who put in his second goal of the day, placing the Spartans in the lead 3-1.
After playing back and forth for a while, with 18 minutes left in the game, the Jaguars struck again, and at 12 minutes, scored another own goal off a missed header, tying the game 3-3.
During overtime, the Jaguars held most of the ball possession but the Spartan defense held.
Dobson described an incredible moment when in the first frame of overtime the Jaguars won a ball.
“They dribbled our backs and we’re in with a sure goal, but our backup keeper Danny Dewalt made an absolutely incredible save to preserve the draw.”
The man of the match, Dobson said was Heeter, who dominated the midfield and helped create the first goal.
“I think we should have won it,” Gregor said after the match. “We let our hats hang down when they came back in the second half.”
“We need to focus on finishing,” Tseng said. The Spartans knew that the team they were facing was good, he said, and he was a little nervous going into the match.
Dobson commended the Spartan team’s organization and shape during the match. “This whole season, they’re getting better.” The Spartan team needs to work on finishing the chances they open up, he said.
The Spartans will next face the Atlas Preparatory School Gryphons on the road, Thursday at 4 p.m. Atlas Preparatory has beaten James Irwin 2-1, Dobson noted. “If we beat them, we have a great chance to win league.”
