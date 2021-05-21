Fourteen Son Shine Inn preschoolers marched to the music of “Pomp and Circumstance” in a graduation ceremony for parents and friends Tuesday evening at Temple Baptist Church.
The group included Brier Burns, Weston Cooper, Paige Foyle-Story, Cora Krieves, Jeremiah Linza, Clancy McDonald, Jack Ogden, Lelloine Orr, Esther Richardson, Kira Rodrigues, Sidney Snyder, Millie Van Dyke, Gabriel Veltri and Madison Veltri.
The Rev. John Myers welcomed the class and their families. The children recited a Bible verse and sang “Who You Say I Am,” followed by the graduation ceremony.
Myers also presented floral bouquets to retiring preschool educators Karen Swaro and Sheryl Knight-Lee. Swaro was hired as a Son Shine Inn teacher in 1989 and became director in 1998. Knight-Lee was hired in 1994 and became co-director in 1999. Both will retire May 31, the last day of the school year.
The program ended with recitation of The Lord’s Prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.