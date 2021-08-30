Chaffee County residents can visit sustainable homes and learn to save money by using less energy at the third annual Chaffee Green Homes Tour on Sept. 11 and 12.
The free tour kicks off at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Salida Farmers Market in Alpine Park, Fifth and E streets.
Tour participants can pick up tour maps at sponsor booths, including New Energy Colorado and the Greater Arkansas Nature Association. Both organizations will host booths featuring a variety of energy efficiency measures that homeowners can install at little or no cost, a press release stated.
Five homes in Salida will be open until 1 p.m. for tours that will showcase their energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable living practices.
An informational booth will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square, 701 Front Loop. Participants will visit five homes and one business using renewable energy and energy efficiency measures.
“Each year the Green Homes Tour provides community members with countless ideas and examples for increasing household sustainability and saving money,” Dominique Naccarato of GARNA, co-sponsor of the tour, said in the release. “We hope many Chaffee County residents will take advantage of this unique opportunity.’’
New Energy Colorado works to engage citizens in shaping the future by providing education about how our energy system and utilities function today and what changes are needed to pave the way for a future dominated by energy efficiency, renewable energy and a smart grid. For 25 years, the nonprofit has sponsored a green homes tour in metro Denver.
“The Chaffee Green Homes Tour provides hands-on experience with some of the leading sustainable homes in the area,’’ said Sheila Townsend, tour coordinator for New Energy Colorado. “We are excited to showcase homes using technologies including solar energy with backup batteries, straw bale home construction and passive solar construction.’’
The event is also part of the American Solar Energy Society’s National Solar Tour.
In addition to the Chaffee County in-person tour, interested residents can visit the Virtual Green Homes Tour showcasing some of the leading homes from past metro Denver home tours at NewEnergyColorado.com. The Metro Denver Green Homes Tour returns in person this year on Oct. 2, and more information is available on the same website.
