Susan Wadsworth of Salida, a senior a the University of Wyoming in Casper, will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Farm Credit Services of America, a customer-owned financial cooperative.
Wadsworth is studying animal and veterinary science and minoring in agricultural business.
The daughter of George and Kathryn Wadsworth, she is one of eight UW students to receive an FCSAmerica scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year, a press release reported.
This is the 25th year that FCSAmerica has awarded scholarships to juniors and seniors studying at land grant universities in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming who plan to pursue a career in agriculture.
