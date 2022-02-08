NAMI Chaffee County will offer a free online Family-to-Family program for families and friends of adults with mental health conditions from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays from March 3 through April 21.
Participants in the eight-session program will have the opportunity to share experiences and gain insight, hope and confidence in caring for a family member with a mental health condition, a press release stated.
Preregistration is required. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkdeCprDgsHNaRnJO7G8tzgqqZuVMOOn8L. After registering, participants will receive an email with the Zoom link.
The classes offer in-depth study of mental illness characteristics, treatments, coping and communication skills, problem-solving and information on community resources. NAMI also emphasizes advocacy in the fight against stigma and in obtaining better services for those living with mental illness.
Classes are led by trained family members who understand the challenges of supporting a loved one with a mental health condition.
NAMI officials said the program helps families understand that mental illness is a biological brain disorder – an illness like any other. One former participant said, “This class was a godsend. I have a new sense of hope and confidence. I feel like I am so much better informed and prepared to support my son.”
For more information about NAMI programs and support groups, contact NAMI Chaffee County at info@namichaffee.org or 970-823-4751.
NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for those affected by mental illness. NAMI Chaffee County is an affiliate of NAMI Colorado.
