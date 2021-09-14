by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Salida and Poncha Springs observed 9/11 with three memorial events Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the American tragedy that took the lives of 2,997 innocent people.
Events began Saturday morning with the second-day opening of the Peak to Peak Classic Pickleball Tournament. Pickleball players were dressed in red, white and blue, and announcer Fred Schubert remembered those who were killed in the terrorist attack.
“America pulled together,” he said, recognizing the endurance of those who survived and those who supported the country in its darkest hour.
Tibor “Ted” Sarai played the national anthem on trumpet and Mary Sandell sang “God Bless America.”
Schubert also recognized those involved in putting on the pickleball tournament for the three-day event. Stephanie McDonald, Buena Vista, is the pickleball ambassador for USA Pickleball and is past president and founder of Peak to Peak Pickleball Club.
Marnie Knapp is past president of Peak to Peak Pickleball Club and was in charge of computer registration.
Clint Lawrence is tournament manager, and Alia Rieker, Colorado Springs, was tournament director and is a certified referee.
Next of the memorial events was the flag ceremony at the Poncha Springs Veterans Memorial, where Dennis Hunter, commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, welcomed visitors and offered a prayer for the 9/11 tragedy that occurred 20 years ago, asking for comfort for those who lost people in the events of that day. A moment of silence followed.
Vocalist Jennifer Scanga sang the national anthem followed by a rifle salute and playing of taps by Sarai.
Events moved on to Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs at 10 a.m., where Kit Steimie, a director with the Roy Williams Foundation and a Gulf War veteran, welcomed the crowd. The Roy Williams Foundation was formed to help prevent suicide among veterans and first responders after the suicide of Roy Williams, 28, a veteran and law enforcement officer with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Steimie was a homicide detective in Louisville, Kentucky, for 35 years before retiring to Salida.
“Stress takes a tremendous toll on some of us who are in the military and are first responders,” he said. “The suicide rates for them are very high and are underreported.”
Guest speaker was Jim Storey, Buena Vista, a Bronze Star recipient and Vietnam veteran. Other speakers were Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Al Bangor and Sgt. Major John Wayne Troxell, who was the senior enlisted person in the Department of Defense.
Veterans from American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 and Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment No. 1420 of the U.S. Marine Corps League participated in both Poncha Springs ceremonies, as did vocalist Jennifer Scanga and Tibor “Ted” Sarai, who played taps.
Following the program in Chipeta Park veterans and first responders were treated to a free barbecue by the Roy Williams Foundation, and the public was invited to participate in exchange for a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.