The Order of the Sons of Italy Lodge No. 1309 is accepting applications until April 4 for a $500 scholarship available to a Salida High School or Horizons Exploratory Academy senior.
According to a press release, criteria for the Sons of Italy Italian Heritage $500 Scholarship include:
Student must be of Italian descent.
Must be a senior at a high school in Salida and must be graduating in May 2022.
Must have a minimum 2.5 grade-point average.
Must have been accepted to an accredited institution of higher learning or trade school.
Applications must include proof of high school GPA; a letter of acceptance to an institution of higher learning or trade school; a letter of recommendation from a teacher or community member; a resumé of work/volunteering history and academic pursuits; and a cover letter that includes name, mailing address, contact phone and email address, explanation of their Italian heritage, a short statement about their future plans and why they are the best candidate for the scholarship.
Application can be dropped off with the counselor at Salida High School or Horizons Academy or emailed to mlpuj6@gmail.com.
