Monarch Mountain will host its annual closing weekend Kayaks on Snow competition at 11 a.m. Saturday, with kayakers sliding down a specially designed course with berms, banks and bumps, ending in an icy pond.
Contestants will race in head-to-head elimination rounds in groups of four, according to a press release.
Registration costs $40 and will take place between 9 and 10 a.m. the day of the competition at the Monarch season pass desk.
Competitors must be 18 or older, have kayaking experience, sign a release of liability waiver and supply their own kayak, personal flotation device, helmet and carabiner. Helmet face masks are encouraged.
Spectators can watch free of charge from the base area at Monarch Mountain.
“Kayaks on Snow is challenging for the competitors and is really fun and exciting for spectators,” said Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch event coordinator. “The best thing about Kayaks on Snow is that it’s all about snow and water.”
