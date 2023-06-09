Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Salida will be partly sunny today with a light variable wind becoming south 5-10 mph and a 30 percent chance of rain after noon. High will be 75.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a west wind 5-10 mph and a low around 44.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a 40 percent chance of rain after noon, a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast and a high of 75.
It will become partly cloudy overnight with a southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming north-northwest. Low will be 46.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain after noon and a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast 10-15 mph in the morning. High will be 74.
There is a 30 percent chance of rain mainly before midnight Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 49.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
The weekend will be mostly to partly sunny for the Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo in Buena Vista with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s.
There is a 20 percent chance of rain after noon today with a light variable wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph and a high near 70. Clouds will move in overnight with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming north-northwest in the evening. Low will be around 43.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph will become east-southeast with a high of 71.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a light variable wind becoming south-southeast 10-15 mph. There will be a 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy overnight with a 30 percent chance of rain before midnight.
Mountains today
It will be partly sunny on Monarch Pass today with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. Some thunder is possible. North wind 5-15 mph will become south in the afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of precipitation and west-northwest wind 5-15 mph. High and low temperatures will be 51 and 33.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers, northwest wind 5-15 mph, a high of 51 and low of 32.
There is a 40 percent chance of rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy Sunday night. High will be 52, low 34.
Northern San Luis Valley
Today will be partly sunny in Saguache with a 20 percent chance of rain after noon. A light variable wind will become west 10-15 mph after noon. High will be 72.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a northwest wind 5-15 mph. Low will be 43.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Northwest wind 5-15 mph will become south-southeast in the morning. High and low will be 72 and 43.
It will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a north-northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. North-northwest wind 5-15 mph will become south-southeast after noon. High and low will be 74 and 44.
There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, with partly cloudy skies and a southeast wind 10-15 mph becoming northeast.
