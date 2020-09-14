Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chili con carne, whole wheat crackers, broccoli, raisin nut cup an apple and cornbread with butter.
Thursday: Turkey pot pie, herbed green beans, baked potato, apples baked with raisins and a whole wheat diner roll.
Friday: Pork chow mein, steamed brown rice, cabbage with red pepper, a banana, fortune cookie and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Monday:Sloppy joe and peas.
Tuesday: Deli sandwich and sweet potato tots.
Wednesday: Hamburger and broccoli.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken and green beans.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Cheese-filled breadsticks with marinara sauce.
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie.
Wednesday: Chopped chicken teriyaki.
Thursday: Hamburger.
Salida High School
Monday: Volcano meatloaf, dinner roll, roasted sweet potatoes and fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken fajita burrito, corn salad and fruit.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, Parmesan peas and fruit.
Thursday: Italian sausage sandwich, French fries and fruit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.