Graveside services for Wendell Harold Johnson were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery.
Scott Spencer officiated the service.
Pallbearers were Sam Johnson, Jim Johnson, Isaac Carrillo, Adam Carrillo, Logan Slater, and Demitrius Slater.
Members of his family shared remembrances and his grandson Isaac Carrillo performed “Amazing Grace” on the violin.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.