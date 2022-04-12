Intrepid Easter egg hunters will have their choice of three community hunts this week in Salida and Poncha Springs. The first is scheduled for Thursday and the other two Saturday morning, with the Easter Bunny himself attending both of the latter events.
Salida Recreation hosts its annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. The event features eggs, prizes and candy, with hunts for ages 0-4 from 5-6 p.m., ages 5-8 from 6-7 p.m. and ages 9-15 from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $7 at the door.
Salida’s Saturday event, sponsored by Salida Community Center, begins at 9 a.m. in Thonhoff Park across from the Chaffee County Courthouse at 142 Crestone Ave. The Easter Bunny will be delivered by the Salida Fire Department.
The free egg hunt is for kids ages 0 to 12 and will be divided into age groups. Immediately following the hunt will be an egg toss with cash prizes.
“It will be fun to get back outside and resume our annual community Easter Egg Hunt and meet with the kids and their families,” said Dan Ridenour, coordinator and Salida Community Center board member. “We’re looking forward to it.”
The Easter Bunny will arrive at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Chipeta Park, 333 Burnett Ave. in Poncha Springs, near the Town Hall. The hunt is sponsored by the Town of Poncha Springs, and 1,200 eggs are hidden for the hunt, which begins at 10 a.m. A special area will be set aside for younger kids.
