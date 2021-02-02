Salida Community Center will hold a food distribution event beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Community Center, 305 F. St.
The Salida Community Center will be handling The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) administered by Care and Share of Colorado Springs.
This is a federal program that provides people living on a low income with extra food each month at no cost. Eligibility is based on current income.
Due to COVID-19 papers do not need to be signed. Volunteers will only ask name, address and number of people in the household.
“We are aware that at this time there are a large number of people that are not able to work due to COVID-19. Please take advantage of this food program,” Salida Community Center director Elain Allemang said in a press release.
People are asked to remain in their cars and the food will be delivered to them. Volunteers will direct traffic in front of the Salida Community Center building at 305 F. Street.
Cars will be allowed to pull up in front of the building and pull forward as soon as the cars in front of them are loaded and have pulled out.
“We are asking for your patience so that we can keep everyone safe,” said Allemang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.