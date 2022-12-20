Blair “Butch” Raby, 75, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his winter home in Topock, Arizona, after a lengthy illness.
He was born Jan. 30, 1947, in Salida to Walter and Margaret Raby.
He married Judith Maestas on Nov. 13, 1965.
Mr. Raby was a hardworking rancher most of his life, owned Butch’s Bar and had skills in construction and plumbing.
He was an avid cowboy who grew up on a cattle ranch, and one of his biggest passions was hunting elk and other game. His friends and family said he was proud to pass that on to his son, daughter and grandsons.
Mr. Raby enjoyed family and casinos and spent a lot of time with both.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years; daughter, Kimberly (Todd) Cunningham; son, James (Lisa) Raby; grandchildren, Alex (Meghan), Joel (Hollie) and Jazzmin Weis and Tyler, Jordan, Bryce and Victoria Raby; great-grandchildren, Abrianna and Tobias; and numerous friends.
A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.
Arrangements were with Dimond & Sons Valley View Funeral Home in Fort Mohave, Arizona.
