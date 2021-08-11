Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center was placed in lockdown at about 9 a.m. when police informed the hospital that a threat was made to First Street Family Health by a Buena Vista man.
The lockdown affected all HRRMC facilities including the Buena Vista Clinic and the Salida Health Center off of U.S. 50.
“We were locked down for about one hour,” Allison Gergley, director of marketing and public relations said.
