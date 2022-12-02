Chaffee County Public Health recently announced it is launching a quarterly Emotional Wellness Survey.
A press release stated the survey will help inform the focus of the department and its new Behavioral Health Navigation workforce, which was created in response to the 2021 Chaffee County Community Health Assessment.
The assessment prioritized mental health in its 2022-2026 Community Health Improvement Plan.
The overall goal of the newly created Behavioral Health Navigation workforce is to “work with the community and community partners to support an individual’s mental and emotional well-being while identifying opportunities for education, awareness, coordination and collaboration across sectors on behalf of each person’s unique needs.”
Two behavioral health navigators have been hired to assist members of the public with the challenges of getting connected to the appropriate services that someone needs and to bridge any gaps when they exist.
They will work closely with local mental health providers, including Solvista Health, to help ensure that the people who really need care are able to obtain it in as timely a manner as possible.
The link to the Emotional Wellness Survey can be found on the Chaffee County Public Health Facebook page, county website page and in paper form at the Buena Vista and Salida libraries.
Flyers will also be distributed throughout the community with a link to the survey.
For more information on the Behavioral Health Navigation workforce, visit www.ChaffeeCounty.org or email Camille Howard at choward@chaffeecounty.org or Kirsten Love at klove@chaffeecounty.org.
To access the survey visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfTa-UX5-cjcqUihwpF_xJaTsMmIyJsG1iK0GZeTz4cB1ha-Q/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0.
