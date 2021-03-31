Angel of Shavano Recycling has announced they will cease services April 8.
Chaffee County will host a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss both short term and longer term future options.
Mickey Berry, owner of Angel of Shavano Recycling, said his decision stems from two things. He said that like many employers in the county, they have been struggling.
“We’ve gone as far as we can,” Berry said. He listed difficulties with staffing and the raising cost of services as two problems.
The second reason Berry said now is the time is he had received a job offer that he said, “will be better for my family, and you’ve got to look out for family first.”
Berry said that he reached out to other waste hauling companies in the county before turning to the county.
“I feel like this can continue to be successful if the county takes over,” Berry said. “They won’t have to pay someone else like me to do it.”
Berry said he would also be willing to work with whomever takes it over, serving as broker to help them sell the recycled materials.
Commissioner Greg Felt said they will be discussing the full spectrum of options during the meeting, hoping to find a way for the least lapse of recycling in the county.
“I know we can deal with this, but I’m not sure just how yet, there are lots of possibilities,” Felt said. “I do think and hope that best solution can be effected by the private sector.”
Commissioners will take public comment during the meeting, but Felt suggested emailing suggestions to the county so commissioners can disseminate them beforehand. Emails can be sent to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org.
Dominique Naccarato with Greater Arkansas River Nature Association suggested contacting Chaffee County Waste at 719-395-6656. For a fee they will pick up recyclable materials.
Friday’s meeting will be held on-line. To participate, connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.