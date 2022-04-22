Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced Thursday that no open burning will be allowed today, due to forecasted high winds and dry fuels creating a chance of higher fire danger.
“Updates will follow as we proceed, hopeful, through the weekend forecasted to have some precipitation,” Spezze wrote in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.