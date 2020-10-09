The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County (LWVCC) is making election information available to voters via 2020 Colorado pamphlets, candidate forums and Vote 411.
The Pro-Con Ballot Issue pamphlets, in English or Spanish, are available at local libraries, numerous businesses, and on the LWVCC website lwvchaffeecounty.org.
Voters may also request pamphlets at info@lwvchaffeecounty.org. Collegiate Peaks, High Country and TBK banks are sponsoring the non-partisan pamphlets.
For local information, voters who missed or want to see again the virtual forums for Chaffee County Commissioners and 11th Judicial District Attorney candidates can watch them at lwvchaffeecounty.org.
Polling place information can be found on the LWVCC website and at chaffeeclerk.colorado.gov/elections.
The national LWV non-partisan website VOTE411.org offers Colorado voters another resource and an opportunity to register, check registration and learn about the candidates and issues on the ballot.
