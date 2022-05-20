Ark-Valley Humane Society will host its fifth annual Tails on the Trail 5K Run/Walk for the animals at 9 a.m. Sunday starting at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park, 1455 Holman Ave. in Salida.
Check-in for the dog- and family-friendly race starts at 8 a.m. at the dog park, a press release stated.
Registration costs $30 for adults, $15 for youth.
Food from Kalamata Pit Catering will be provided after the race along with samples from Natural Grocers.
Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers.
Male and female winners will each receive a voucher for a free pair of running shoes from 7000 Feet Running Company.
Male and female second-place winners will each receive a $50 gift certificate to 7000 Feet Running Company.
Male and female third-place will both receive a gift certificate for a pair of Goodrs sunglasses from 7000 Feet Running Company.
Top finisher with a dog will receive a certificate for $150 to Laura’s Dog Training.
