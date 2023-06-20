Leonard J. Kapushion, 89, of Salida died May 28, 2023.
He was born Jan. 31, 1934, in Crested Butte to John and Mary (Verzuh) Kapushion, the youngest of five children.
He grew up on the family ranch outside Crested Butte.
He developed his passion for music after receiving a “Gene Autry Singing Cowboy” guitar for his eighth birthday.
He graduated from Crested Butte High School in 1952. After high school, he moved to Chicago, where he
worked for Western Electric Telephone and enrolled at Roosevelt College of Music.
In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served eight years active and reserve duty. His service included two years stationed in Japan, where in addition to his military duties, he was a member of a four-piece country band, the 1st Cavalry Western Playboys, which entertained troops throughout Japan.
Upon returning to the United States in 1957, he was transferred to the Army Reserve and honorably discharged in 1962.
He met Betty Joyce Zele in Pueblo while polka dancing at the local Croatian Hall. They were married June 28, 1958, and had two sons. After several years of moving around Colorado as part of his life insurance sales job, the family settled in Salida in December 1963.
In 1973 Mr. Kapushion opened his own business on F Street where he sold guitars and other musical instruments, jewelry, trophies and engraving. He gave guitar lessons, provided instruments for local middle and high school band members and set up and provided sound equipment for numerous events and local bands. “Smokey Len Concerns” became a favorite hangout for aspiring and established musicians. In 1998, he retired and closed the business after 25 years.
He formed his own country-western band, Smokey Len and the Travel-Ons, in the mid-1960s and spent the next 15 years performing in dance halls and bars and at events.
He had a local radio show on KVRH, “The Smokey Len Travel-on Show,” where he sang and shared music and stories about classic country-western music. He was a member of the Colorado Country Music Association and Foundation and was named to the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame in 1986.
In the late 1970s he began building his “cabin” on Poncha Pass, using logs and traditional building techniques. For many years family and friends gathered one weekend in July to work on the cabin, listen and dance to his live music and feast on traditional Croatian food. Never one to be in a rush, he said he’ll leave it to his sons to finish.
He was a member of Salida Jaycees, Elks Lodge No. 808, VFW and American Legion. He rendered taps for local veterans and regularly traveled to Crested Butte for Memorial Day ceremonies.
He loved to hunt, fish and watch old classic movies. He always had animals to care for, including cattle, horses, chickens, sheep, ducks, geese, rabbits, dogs, a chipmunk and numerous wildlife that ventured onto his property.
Mr. Kapushion’s “Smokey” nickname was established when, while making a delivery for the Wonder Bread Company, the young daughter of the store’s owners asked him the riddle, “What is Smokey the Bear's middle name?” He didn’t know. From then on he was referred to as Smokey Len every time he arrived at the store.
His daughter-in-law, Jackie, described Mr. Kapushion as homemade bread, “a little crusty on the outside and soft and warm on the inside.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 1996; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Anna Kapushion; sisters and brother-in-laws Ruth and Jake Saya, Blanche and Barney Niccoli and Joe Melovich.
Survivors include his sons, Randy (Jackie) Kapushion of Salida and Joe Kapushion of Broomfield; sister Annabel Melovich of San Francisco, California; grandchildren, Jack Kapushion of Seattle, Washington, and Jenna Kapushion of Boulder; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews; and five great-grandchildren.
At his request, his life will be celebrated at a later date at a private gathering and with military funeral honors at Fairview Cemetery. He asked that his ashes be distributed in his hometown of Crested Butte, at his cabin on Poncha Pass and at his wife’s gravesite in Salida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salida School District music programs.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
