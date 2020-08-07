The P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter FN, announced it will award its annual Mountain Sky Grant to Jamison Batinich, a high school senior at Salida High School. This year the award was increased to $1,500.
Batinich plans to attend Colorado Mesa University in the fall and major in biology.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization whose mission is to celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants and loans, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The organization has existed in Salida for more than a hundred years. As one member said, “it is affirming to be a part of something so solidly rooted in positive values, in mutual respect and support, in community service and in investing in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.