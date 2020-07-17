Former Salidan Kenneth Harlan Hershey, 78, died July 11, 2020.
He was born Dec. 7, 1941 in Eva, Oklahoma.
He grew up in Howard and attended Howard’s one-room schoolhouse.
For many years, he lived in Salida, where he met and married his wife of 43 years, Janice Hewitt.
With his wife, he raised three stepchildren, Randy, Craig, and Tami.
Mr. Hershey worked for about a decade as a prison guard for the Colorado State Reformatory in Buena Vista.
Later, he changed careers and worked at the City of Salida water treatment plant until retirement.
Upon retirement, the Hersheys moved to Cañon City.
Mr. Hershey enjoyed family time with grandchildren and he and his wife enjoyed being surrogate grandparents.
He also enjoyed meeting with friends at Personal Touch, the outdoors, quietly thinking, and his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Friends and family said his Christian faith played an important role in his everyday life.
Survivors include his wife; his stepchildren; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nephews, Dan and Gary; and niece, Loretta.
A remembrance of life will be held at 10 a.m. July 27, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 310 N. 19th St., Cañon City.
Burial will follow at Howard Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Holt Family Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at holtfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.