Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, Asian vegetable blend, mandarin oranges, a fortune cookie and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Cream of potato soup, tuna salad wrap, shredded romaine lettuce and tomato slices, creamy coleslaw and cubed cantaloupe.
Friday: Turkey pot pie, peas and carrots, salad with light ranch dressing, an orange, an oatmeal cookie and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Deli sandwich and sweet potato tots.
Wednesday: Hamburger and broccoli.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken and green beans.
Monday: Chicken street tacos and corn.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Cheese nachos and refried beans.
Wednesday: Beef fritter and mashed potatoes.
Thursday: Hot dog.
Monday: Chopped chicken teriyaki.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Lasagna.
Wednesday: Hamburgers.
Thursday: Teriyaki chicken rice bowl.
Monday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich.
