The Sagebrush Quilters will present their quilt show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12 at the Road and Bridge Conference Room at Third and Denver streets in Saguache.
Admission is free.
The quilters will display quilts of all sizes, from wall hangings to king sized, some machine quilted and others quilted and pieced by hand.
Thanks to a grants from the Saguache County commissioners, the quilts will be displayed on hanging racks.
The group will celebrate the beginning of its 13th year.
Founded by Sara Fernandez, the group boasts a number of women with high quality capabilities in the creation and construction of outstanding quilts, a press release stated.
Among their projects are comfort quilts for those in need, quilts of valor for veterans and the most recent project of tiny quilts for preschoolers at Mountain Valley School.
