Guidestone Colorado will host a plant sale on June 4 with online ordering open for a week before the pickup date.
Preordered plants can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon June 4 at the Community & School Farm, 1455 Holman Ave. in Salida, next to Loyal Duke’s Dog Park.
Available plants include broccoli, red and green cabbage, chard, kale, three lettuce varieties, four varieties of tomatoes, green tomatillos and other plant options to be announced, according to a press release.
To order, visit www.GuidestoneColorado.org. For more information, call 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
