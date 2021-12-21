Elves and ghosts take to the stage at Longfellow

North Pole elves and holiday ghosts took to the stage Wednesday at Longfellow Elementary School for a production of “It’s Christmas, Carol!,” a take-off on the classic Christmas tale by Charles Dickens.
Tegan Smith played Carol, a grumpy head elf, who doesn’t see any reason to give the other elves time off for Christmas.
“Holiday time? Big deal,” is her refrain.
Carol is visited by holiday ghosts who convince her Christmas is worth celebrating, and she allows the other elves to have fun on the holiday.
The program featured a chorus and individual and group performances by members of the fourth-grade choir.
Hudson Blondeau displayed his musical talents by playing piano on stage.
The colorful holiday set was decorated by parent volunteers.
The production was under the direction of Longfellow music teacher Jennifer Giangiulio, who received flowers and a poinsettia in appreciation for her work.
