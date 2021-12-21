Elves and ghosts take to the stage at Longfellow

Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grade choir members raise their arms as they sing during their Christmas program, “It’s Christmas, Carol!” From left front are Henry Koch, Sophia Chou-Messa, Anna Paschall, Brooklyn Martinez, Blake Bennett and Sara Nay. Middle: Hudson Blondeau, Sean Jefferson, Tinleigh Smith, Zoe Fanning, Aberdeen Goehl and Griffin Melia. Back: Maddie Bowers, Dakota Binkley, Scarlett Herrmann and Avalon McCarron.