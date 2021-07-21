Equities traded higher again Wednesday as sentiment continues to improve following early-week fears of the spreading delta variant.
International markets were broadly higher as well, with European equities benefiting as pandemic worries simmered from a boil.
A look under the hood confirms the improving outlook, with value outperforming growth.
Energy, financials and industrials led today, reflecting a more constructive cyclical view.
Ten-year benchmark yields also signaled a more positive note, rising back toward the 1.3 percent level after the sharp drop in rates earlier this week.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are trading at 1.29 percent higher by .09 percentage points.
The price of crude oil was up $3.01 at $70.21 and the spot price of gold was down $7 to $1,804.00.
Corporate earnings continued to help the market backdrop. Better-than-expected results from Verizon, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola were the latest boost to the profit story, though a miss by Netflix took some of the wind out of the tech sector’s sails.
Nevertheless, we think rising corporate earnings will be a key area of support for the markets over the remainder of the year, helping counter some of the uncertainties related to the ongoing pandemic and a potential downshift in Fed stimulus as we head into 2022.
It was a fairly light day on the economic calendar, but a mix of reports showed that the global economy is still improving, albeit in an uneven fashion.
U.S. mortgage applications fell 4 percent on the week, though this follows a sizable jump in the week prior.
Overall, the domestic housing market remains healthy, but the lumpy mortgage data show that interest rates, home prices and inventory levels are producing some choppiness in activity.
Overseas, Japan’s trade balance improved on stronger global demand, and South Korea’s July exports rose sharply as chip shipments continue to ramp up.
On the other hand, Australia’s latest retail sales report showed a drop in consumer spending as renewed COVID-19 restrictions weighed on household consumption.
We think the global economic recovery will be sustained, but the latest pandemic challenges could delay the momentum.
