Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity has volunteer opportunities.
Volunteers are an important part of Habitat’s mission, according to a press release. Without volunteers, it would be incredibly difficult to provide affordable housing in Chaffee County.
Habitat welcomes anyone with an interest in furthering affordable housing efforts.
For those interested in collecting, sorting through and organizing donations there are volunteer opportunities at the ReStore.
The ReStore is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and accepts volunteers during these times.
ReStore is hosting a volunteer recruitment day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13. To sign up for an introduction to Habitat and learn hands-on ReStore experience log on to chaffeehabitat.org.
Habitat partners with the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission to collect food for their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Donations can be dropped off at the ReStore from noon to 4 p.m. at the various recruitment events at local grocery stores on Friday at LaGree’s in Poncha Springs, Sunday at La Gree’s in Buena Vista, Nov. 7 at City Market in Buena Vista, and Nov. 14 at Walmart in Salida.
Habitat needs volunteers to help collect donations and recruit volunteers at these events.
Contact Annabeth Gullo, volunteer coordinator at 719-453-0773 or email annabeth@chaffeehabitat.org for information about volunteering.
Or log on to chaffeehabitat.org and click “volunteer today.”
