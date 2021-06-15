Salida Fiber Festival is accepting entries for its sixth annual Fiber Art Exhibition.
The exhibition is open to all fiber artists residing with 50 miles of Salida and 2021 festival vendors.
In time for the festival, the exhibition will open Sept. 10-12 and continue throughout September at the Paquette Gallery at the Salida SteamPlant.
Rules for entry can be found on the festival website, www.salidafiberfestival.com, and copies of entry forms are also available at The Hodgepodge and the SteamPlant in Salida, and at Serendipity Yarn and Gifts in Buena Vista.
Entries are no longer required to be for sale, and the entry fees have been reduced. For more information call Jane Templeton at 719-539-4618.
