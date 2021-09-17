by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 will celebrate its 100th anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Legion Hut at 235 W. 10th St.
Cake and ice cream will be served and the public is invited.
The date is 103 years from the day Cpl. Ray Lines died in France during World War I, a year to the day after he had enlisted.
Past Cmdr. Joe Beakey said the late Dan Johnson, former historian for Ray Lines Post, compiled the history of the post, and the following information came from his notes.
Thomas Nevens became the first commander in about 1920 when meetings began. The post was officially chartered on July 1, 1921, just two years after the American Legion was formed in France on Sept. 16, 1919. Salida’s Ladies Auxiliary became active in 1922 with Mary McKinney as the first commander.
The log building known as the Legion Hut was built in 1935 and over the years has been used for many community events as well as Legion meetings.
Post No. 64 has sponsored Boys State and Babe Ruth baseball and performs ceremonies at military funerals and many other functions.
The Legion has been active in the community from the beginning. The first major undertaking was a fundraiser to build the Chaffee County Courthouse in 1928. County voters decided to move the courthouse from Buena Vista to Salida but had no money to construct a building. The post came up with a plan to raise the $120,000 needed for the project, and construction was completed in 1932. The county agreed to pay the post $670 a month rent and after 25 years the building was conveyed to the county.
The post was named for Henry Ray Lines, honoring a Salida soldier who lost his life on Sept. 18, 1918, exactly one year after he enlisted. He left behind his wife, Mabel, and a son, Charles D., born Dec. 11, 1914. His body was one of the last to leave France, and he was buried at Fairview Cemetery on April 23, 1922. He was 25 years old. The tribute to the fallen hero was the largest funeral ever held in town at that time. Members of American Legion Post No. 64 conducted the services.
Dedication of the Cpl. Ray Lines Memorial Highway, designating Colo. 291 from Salida to U.S. 285, was held in November 2020.
In 1941 Post No. 64 brought a large number of visitors to the area when the Colorado State Convention of the American Legion was held here. Caps with gold braid and the words “American Legion Convention, Salida, Colorado, 1941” adorned the caps with a heart for Heart of the Rockies added to the decoration.
Another early contribution to the community was the formation of the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps in 1949. That group marched in parades and performed concerts throughout Chaffee County for many years. Legion members have also carried the colors in Memorial Day and July Fourth parades over the years as well as participating in numerous community events.
Always supportive of young people in the community, Ray Lines Post No. 64 has awarded scholarships to high school students and sent many Salida High School juniors to the American Legion Colorado Boys State to get hands-on experience with how government works. One of those candidates, Walter Golden Jr., went on to become a major general in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2014 after 33 years of service. He is also a member of Ray Lines Post No. 64.
Post No. 64 has received several citations for “Most Outstanding Children and Youth Work” from the Legion national commander.
Poppy Days have been another annual event with proceeds from the sales supporting veterans, active duty military and their families with medical and financial needs.
In 1942, Legion members participated in the original dedication of the World War II Honor Roll on the wall of what was then the Alexander Pharmacy. That wall was stuccoed over in 1964 and then uncovered and resurrected in 2016 when once again Legion members participated in the dedication. The building is now F Street Five & Dime. Legion historian, the late Dan Johnson, was instrumental in creating a fund drive to pay for restoration of the wall.
In more recent years, Legion members have helped other veterans through the Ark Valley Helping Hands organization doing yard work and other chores.
Birthdays of veterans living at Columbine Manor Care Center have been recognized for their service in a tradition that began in 2015.
Beakey stepped down as commander in August, to be succeeded by Dennis Hunter.
