The Community Thanksgiving Dinner pick-up will be from noon-2 p.m. today at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
The meal pick-up will be drive through or walk through only.
There will be no indoor service except for homeless diners needing a warm place to eat, organizer Elaine Allemang said. Those diners will be socially distanced.
Meals will be delivered to those who have already arranged for that service.
For more information or to make a donation call Allemang at 749-539-3351.
